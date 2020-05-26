Husband chases, pins down suspect accused of window peeping

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man is in jail after a couple caught him looking into their window and the husband chased him down.

Officers say a couple caught Bryan Lins looking into their house along Elka Lane, just off Packers Avenue, before midnight Tuesday. The husband chased Lins for several blocks through backyards and over fences before catching him and holding him down until officers arrived, according to a police report.

Lins was booked into the Dane County Jail for disorderly conduct and a parole violation.

