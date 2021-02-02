Hunting group sues to force Wisconsin wolf hunt

Associated Press by Associated Press

Dawn Villella FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Wisconsin State Department of Natural Resources officials pushed back Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, against Republican legislators seeking to implement a wolf season immediately, saying a hunt is already scheduled for November and they need time to gather input and set quotas.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A national hunting group is suing to force an immediate start to Wisconsin’s wolf season.

Kansas-based Hunter Nation Inc. filed the suit Tuesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court in Wisconsin. The group is seeking an order forcing the state Department of Natural Resources to start the season immediately.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the federal endangered species list last month. The DNR is planning to resume hunts in November but a group of GOP lawmakers demanded the agency start them now.

The DNR’s board refused last week out of concerns that Wisconsin’s Chippewa tribes haven’t been consulted as per treaty rights.

