Hunters, trappers kill Wisconsin 52 wolves on opening day

Associated Press by Associated Press

Dawn Villella FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Wisconsin State Department of Natural Resources officials pushed back Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, against Republican legislators seeking to implement a wolf season immediately, saying a hunt is already scheduled for November and they need time to gather input and set quotas.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s wolf quota is nearly halfway full after just one day of hunting and trapping.

The Department of Natural Resources launched a one-week wolf hunt on Monday. The department reports that as of Tuesday morning hunter and trappers had killed 52 wolves, filling nearly 44% of the 119-animal statewide quota.

Of the DNR’s six management zones, the central Wisconsin zone, which includes portions of Adams, Juneau, Monroe, Clark and Eau Claire counties, yielded the most kills at 17.

The season is scheduled to continue through Sunday, although the DNR may close zones early as their quotas are reached.

