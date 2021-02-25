Hunters, trappers exceed wolf target by nearly 100 animals

Dawn Villella FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Wisconsin State Department of Natural Resources officials pushed back Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, against Republican legislators seeking to implement a wolf season immediately, saying a hunt is already scheduled for November and they need time to gather input and set quotas.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters and trappers have exceeded the state’s wolf kill target by almost 100 animals.

Registration data the state Department of Natural Resources released Thursday morning shows hunters and trappers have killed 213 wolves, blowing past the state kill target of 119.

The hunt began Monday and was supposed to run through Sunday but the DNR shut it down Wednesday afternoon as it became clear hunters would exceed the target. The kill totals could climb even higher.

Hunters and trappers have until 3 p.m. today to register their kills. The DNR estimates about 1,000 wolves roam the state.

