Hunters take 17% more Wisconsin spring turkeys

Associated Press by Associated Press

christmasstockimages.com via Wikimedia Commons 45 million: Estimated number of turkey killed for Thanksgiving annually.

MADISON, Wis. — Hunters killed nearly 17% more turkeys during Wisconsin’s spring season than last year. That’s according to data from the state Department of Natural Resources.

Preliminary totals show hunters registered 44,963 birds, up from 38,576 registered in 2019.

The 2020 youth season yielded 2,880 kills, up 47% from 1,953 in 2019. The DNR issued 224,452 permits, up 5% from 2019.

The department noted that a warmer spring and favorable brooding conditions last year boosted the 2020 harvest.

