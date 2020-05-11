Hunter S. Kottke

Milwaukee / Dodgeville – Hunter S. Kottke, age 34, of Milwaukee, formerly of Dodgeville, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Waukesha, WI as a result of a motorcycle accident.

He was born on November 15, 1985 in Peru, Illinois, a son of Rev. Steven and Jennifer (Jones) Kottke. He graduated from Dodgeville High School and attended UW-Milwaukee.

While in Milwaukee, Hunter was a certified fitness trainer and he coached girl’s youth soccer. He also worked as a bartender at several Milwaukee establishments. This is when he got into all aspects of the bar / restaurant industry. Most recently, Hunter worked as the General Manager at Site 1A and as bartender “do-all” at Lucky Ginger both in Milwaukee.

As a fixture in Milwaukee’s service industry, Hunter was a community organizer, a social worker, an event planner / promoter, an entrepreneur and most of all a caring, loving friend. A friend wrote, “He was completely immune to cynicism, negativity, cruelty and meanness.” Hunter is loved and deeply missed by all who knew him.

Hunter is survived by his parents Steven and Jennifer Kottke of Darlington; his brother Bryan (Suyoung) Langley of Japan and their children Paul & Claire; his sister Kellen Harold (Philip LoMenzo) and her children Grayson & Mia; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.

A Celebration of Hunter’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hunter’s family for charitable donations in his name. Please send to Gorgen Funeral Services, 400 E. Grace Street, Dodgeville, WI 53533.

