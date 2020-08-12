Hundreds use Monona’s absentee ballot drop-off box

MONONA, Wis. — Amid the pandemic, hundreds of people have taken advantage of Monona’s new absentee ballot drop-off box.

The box allowed people to drop off ballots in-person instead of mailing them back. Monona’s city clerk said it was a popular option, with the city receiving about 50 ballots a day.

The box has also been emptied multiple times Tuesday for the August partisan primary.

As for voter turnout in Monona, in-person turnout was low, but like other communities, the city is seeing a large number of absentee ballots.

