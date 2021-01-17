Hundreds of Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen leave for D.C.

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MILWAUKEE — Around 500 Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen departed Saturday morning on multiple flights bound for Washington, D.C. to support next week’s presidential inauguration.

According to a news release, the soldiers came from the 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Brigade Combat Team, the Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing and the 128th Air Refueling Wing.

Nearly 25,000 troops from across the country are expected to be at the inauguration on Wednesday amid threats of terror.

