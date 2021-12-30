Hundreds of Badger fans take part in pep rally ahead of Las Vegas Bowl

by Lane Kimble

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

LAS VEGAS — Hundreds of Badger fans took part in a pep rally in Las Vegas Wednesday night as the team prepares to take on the Arizona State Sun Birds in the Las Vegas Bowl.

After the sun had set and the temperature fell, conditions were perfect to make Wisconsinites feel at home in the desert, and it didn’t take long for the Badger Band to warm them up.

Linda Lubotsky and her seven-year-old daughter Lonnie, made the trip to Las Vegas from Greenfield. Lonnie turns eight on Thursday, so she’s hoping to see the Badgers win during what will be her first time seeing the team in person.

Her excitement level is a “10 to 10,” she said.

MORE COVERAGE: NEWS 3 NOW AT THE LAS VEGAS BOWL

The trip isn’t just for her birthday; Lonnie’s older sister plays trumpet in the band. So does Jenny Moran’s son Shawn.

“We follow the Badgers to a lot of their bowl games, but partially because Shawn’s marching in it, a lot that,” Moran, a New Berlin resident, said. “So we get to see it and it’ll be fun. Get to make them win a game.”

Some of the games have been in warmer locales like Pasadena. For Wednesday’s pep rally, temperatures were in the upper 40s.

“It’s pretty cold! We’re wearing our winter coats, pretty much,” Moran said.

Whether it was jumping around or shouting at the top of their lungs, fans showed they’re ready for kickoff.

Luckily for fans and players alike, Allegiant Stadium has a roof, one the Badgers hope to blow off by the end of the night on Thursday.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.