Hundreds give blood on UW-Madison campus

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — At least 200 people donated blood at a blood drive on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Wednesday.

The American Red Cross hosted the blood drive at the university as part of a competition with other Big Ten schools to collect the most blood throughout the month.

Students were able to help out in the middle of a national blood shortage — the Red Cross said blood supplies are their lowest in 10 years.

“About 20% of the blood supply is from young people like students here at the university, so having blood drives close to where they live, work and play is very important,” Roxie Berra from the Red Cross said.

More blood drives are set to be held on campus and around Madison this month. To learn more, click here.

