Hundreds dive in as part of Madison’s Polar Plunge

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — The coolest event of the year returned to Madison on Saturday.

Special Olympics supporters from around the state were freezin’ for a reason during the annual Polar Plunge.

Hundreds of people jumped in the ice cold water at Olin Park to benefit Special Olympics Wisconsin.

The dive happened in seven other cities around the state on Saturday.

All of the money raised goes toward Special Olympics Wisconsin, which supports more than 9,000 athletes year-round.

