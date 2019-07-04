Humid weather, chance of thunderstorms expected for 4th of July

Gary Cannalte by Gary Cannalte

1/4 Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

2/4 Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

3/4 Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

4/4 Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.







A very warm and humid Independence Day holiday is expected over southern Wisconsin.

High temperatures will be in the middle 80s, and with high humidity, heat index readings in the afternoon could climb into the lower to middle 90s. In addition, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.

The weather pattern has changed little over the past few days. Even though the atmosphere has become quite unstable, leading to areas of thunderstorms, a few of which have been strong to severe at times, other areas have missed out on the rain altogether. This will be the case again for the Fourth of July and Friday.

The best chances for showers and thunderstorms will be in the afternoon and evening hours. At any given time, only about a third of southern Wisconsin may be experiencing thunderstorms. Light winds aloft mean that the thunderstorms are likely to be moving slowly, which can lead to torrential amounts of rain in small areas over a short period of time, while nearby areas may see much less rainfall.

Those planning outdoor activities for Thursday’s holiday should monitor forecasts, keep a weather eye on the sky, and be prepared to move indoors if thunderstorms threaten your area. These storms can produce a lot of dangerous lightning in addition to heavy rain and high winds, so make sure you allow yourself enough time to reach shelter before the storms arrive.

A cold front Friday night should lead to a break in the heat and humidity for the weekend into the start of next week. High temperatures will drop back into the upper 70s, and dry weather is expected from Saturday through Monday.

Stay tuned to News 3 Now newscasts, Channel3000.com on the internet, and the Channel 3000 First Alert Weather and Traffic App for further weather updates.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments