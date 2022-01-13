Humane society says puppy’s surgery a success after community donations

by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy: Dane County Humane Society

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Humane Society says the community has helped raise the money needed for emergency surgery for a four-month-old puppy, and the surgery was a success.

In an update, the humane society says the puppy named Farley underwent specialty surgery to repair his hind legs on Thursday morning. Officials had said Farley’s legs were badly injured after he was likely hit by a car.

The Dane County Humane Society put out a call for donations on Wednesday, hoping to raise $5,000 for the surgery and follow-up care. On Thursday, officials said community donations exceeded that total, with the remaining funds going to help their Animal Medical Services team.

RELATED: DCHS raising $5,000 for injured puppy’s surgery

“We are so touched by the compassion of our community who came together to rally around this puppy in need,” DCHS director of development and marketing Amy Good said in a statement.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Farley’s operation began at about 8 a.m. Thursday at Madison Veterinary Specialists. By 10 a.m., the humane society was notified the surgery had gone well.

Surgeons found Farley had suffered multiple complete fractures in both hind legs — breaking the right hind leg into four pieces and the left hind leg into three pieces. Both legs were put back together in the surgery, but Farley will need physical therapy to keep the mobility in his legs, they said.

Farley was found lying along Buckeye Road on the morning of January 6. Aside from the broken legs, he also suffered head trauma to the front of his mouth and nose. More information on Farley’s story can be found on the humane society’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.