Humane Society giving away free pet food during pet food pantry

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Dane County Humane Society

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Humane Society is hosting a drive-through pet food pantry to give free pet food to anyone who needs it.

According to a release, the pet food pantry will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All Dane County residents are able to pick-up free pet food while supplies last.

“With widespread success holding drive-through veterinary clinics, and over 6,000 pounds of food already distributed in the Allied Drive neighborhood and 53713 zip code, we’ve expanded our outreach to the wider Dane County community,” Dane County Humane Society Public Relations Coordinator Evan Hafenbreadl said. “We’re happy to work together with families, offering information and resources to keep animals in their loving homes. Free pet food is one of the many ways we accomplish this goal.”

During the pandemic, DCHS has provided door-to-door delivery of pet food supplies and telemedicine veterinary calls through the Pets for Life Program. Pets for Life gives resources to pet owners who have never received services or have received services intermittently.

