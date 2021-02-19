Human remains found after Blue Mounds house fire

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says human remains have been found during the investigation of a house fire in the Town of Blue Mounds earlier this week.

Officials say the fire happened at around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17th at a home on W. Erbe Road in Blue Mounds. The sheriff’s department and Mt. Horeb Police Department responded along with fire departments from Mt. Horeb, Verona, Belleville, Cross Plains and Blanchardville. The home was a total loss by the time crews were able to put out the fire.

Human remains were found during the investigation on Thursday. The person has not been identified yet.

The sheriff’s department and the Dane County Medical Examiner is continuing to investigate. They say they will provide more information once it becomes available.

