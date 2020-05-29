Hults brothers teaming up to host hockey camps in hometown

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wisc. – The last time the Mitch and Cole Hulst were on the same team they played for the Madison Capitols. Fast forward college careers and pro contract signings for both of them and the brothers have teamed up again.

This time they’re paying it forward and hosting hockey camps for kids in Madison.

“We want to help grow this into a hockey hotbed” – @MitchHults It’s a simple plan to grow youth hockey in Madison. But @ColeHults and his brother Mitch are doing more than hosting @HultsHockey camps, they’re paying it forward to the next generation of hockey stars. pic.twitter.com/0XLTwg5tSV — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) May 29, 2020

For more information on the camps check out their Facebook page: Hults Hockey Camps

