Huber inmate found and taken into custody

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

Dodge County Sheriff's Office Huber inmate

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has found inmate David Pirtle and taken him into custody on Saturday.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Pirtle was serving a 120-day and 60-day sentence on a GPS electronic monitor for an OWI and resisting an officer.

The initial attempts to locate the walk away were unsuccessful, but the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office was able to find and arrest Pirtle.

