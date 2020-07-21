Hubbard Avenue Diner posts touching note about loss of longtime worker in fatal motorcycle crash

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Hubbard Avenue Diner in Middleton lost a longtime colleague and friend this past week.

David Tecuatl Morales, 31, was the victim of a motorcycle crash that happened in the 1900 block of Thackeray Drive on Saturday.

A post from the diner’s Facebook page said Tecuatl briefly worked at Hubbard while in high school and returned years later to take on a leadership role as Assistant General Manager.

“Though his hunger for learning and improving were constant, even more steady was his selfless nature,” the post said.

Hubbard says Tecuatl “gave his heart freely” to help coworkers and customers throughout more than 10 years at the diner.

“Every interaction started with his bright eyes and contagious smile and a sincere desire to do what he could to make each person’s day a better one,” the post said.

Tecuatl’s family has since started a memorial fund through GoFundMe. Those who would like to make a donation can click here.

