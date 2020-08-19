Huali Chen “Sally” Yang

COTTAGE GROVE – Huali Chen “Sally” Yang, age 38, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics.

She was born on June 14, 1982, the daughter of Nenwen Chen and Xilan Zhou.

Huali married Zhi “Joe” Jiang Yang on Jan. 7, 2005. She loved being a mother to their two boys, Ruixuan “Ryan” and William. She enjoyed going to the YMCA to watch them compete on the swim team and made sure that they studied hard and did well in school. Huali loved managing the household and spending time with her family. She was incredibly proud of her Chinese Heritage and was a member of Madison Chinese Christian Church. Huali would often mention how much she missed her parents and family who are living in China.

Huali was an avid reader and writer. She loved flowers and sunshine and helping Joe clean the fish he would catch. Huali was very supportive of her family and her husband, Joe, and their quest for a better life.

Huali Chen is survived by her husband, Zhi “Joe”; two sons, Ruixuan “Ryan” Yang and William Yang; brother, Huabing Chen; father-in-law, Youlin Yang; mother-in-law, Linzhen Chen; and friends, Becky Quick and Chris (Irfida Meitasari) Davis.

The public may visit family drive through style from the comfort and safety of your car at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg, from 12 Noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

A special thank you to Johnson Health Tech Family for their loving support and the staff at UW Hospital and Meriter Hospital for their compassionate care.

Memorials will be made to the family.

