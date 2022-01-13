Howard Walker

by Obituaries

Howard “HQ” Walker, Jr, age 84 of New Lisbon, Wisconsin walked on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Waksikma Community Building in Germantown Township with Gabriel Falcon officiating. Burial will be at Decorah Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Waksikma Community Building on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m.

Howard was born April 25, 1937 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin the son of Howard Walker, Sr. and Lucy Priest. He had served in the U.S. Army from January of 1959 until he was honorably discharged in March of 1961. He was a medic with Headquarters Battery, 16th Artillery Group. For many years he worked as a carpenter.

HQ is survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Florence and a brother, Lakehouse.

