Howard E. Eggert

MADISON, Wis. – Howard Edward Eggert, known by many as “Howie,” age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening January 29, 2022.

Howie was born to Edwin and Gertrude Eggert on September 17, 1926, in Milwaukee. He fondly reminisced about growing up with his brother and taking frequent trips to northern Wisconsin. When he was 15, he and his older brother Don spent the summer north of Rhinelander building what became the family cottage. This lasting legacy of Howie’s and Don’s remains the heart of the Eggert family.

When Howie was 16, he met Edna Schroeder at Luther League through St Paul’s Lutheran Church. He reminisced about playing spin the bottle and recalled getting to kiss Edna under a veil. While on a hike with other members of Luther League, he heard about Pearl Harbor. His brother was drafted in 1942 and Howie took over his brother’s position at National Cash Register (NCR) when he was 16.

Howie was drafted shortly after his 18th birthday in 1944. He was sent to Fort Hood for basic training from December through March. He boarded a military ship in New York City bound for Le Havre, France and arrived in early April. He became part of the 424 Regimen of the 106th Infantry Division. His first assignment was guarding Prisoners of War at Chateau Thierry in France. Later in 1945, Howie was promoted and transferred to Poland where he supervised a group of Polish guards (who were guarding German soldiers who had surrendered).

In April of 1946, Howie boarded the USS General Meigs in Le Havre, France, and after a brief stop at Southhampton, England, arrived in Newport News, Virginia on May 14th. Howie returned to the National Cash Register company in October, and he never worked for another employer.

Not only did Howie return to National Cash Register, but he returned to Edna Schroeder, his girlfriend from before the war. It did not take Howie and Edna long to know that they were meant for each other. Howie and Edna were engaged in December of 1946 and married on November 2, 1947, at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Howie and Edna continued living in Milwaukee where they were young professionals before there was such a term.

Howie and Edna moved to Thiensville in 1955, and got the first of their cocker spaniels, named Robin. In 1958, after 11 years of marriage, they welcomed their first child, son Tom. In 1959 they had their daughter, Cindy Jo. The birth of Cindy led to the purchase of a new house on Woodside Lane in Thiensville; this would be the family home for the next 30 years.

When Tom and Cindy were very young, Howie attended advanced training from NCR in Dayton. He was trained on early bank check processing equipment, a niche that he was employed in until he retired. He retired in 1991, with 49 years with the company. For the last 15 of those years, he was stationed in the basement of the First Wisconsin Building in downtown Milwaukee. In the days when everyone used checks to pay virtually everything, 60+% of the checks written in southeast Wisconsin passed through the First Wisconsin check processing center.

Although very different from Milwaukee, Howie and Edna loved life in the suburbs. Their new home was directly next to a farmer’s corn field, and their yard backed on an undeveloped “woods”. Howie planted trees and gardens at their new home, and was frequently outside improving the yard.

Howie and Edna loved to travel and traveled before they had kids, with their kids and then without them once Howie retired. Before Tom and Cindy were teenagers, the family took a month-long driving trip throughout the western US; seeing the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, LA, Yosemite, Mt Rainer, Glacier and Yellowstone. Once Howie retired, they traveled west to the Philippines, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. They also traveled east to Europe, visiting areas where Howie knew from the war. Many special memories were made during these trips, and Howie’s children are grateful he instilled in them the joy of traveling.

Howie and Edna treasured the many friendships they made with neighbors and friends in Thiensville and Mequon. A lot of their time was taken with card clubs, bowling nights, golf outings and many other excuses to get together with friends to have a few drinks.

Following his retirement, Howie and Edna moved to Arkansas and built the house of their dreams there. They found a wonderful community of friends and golfing partners. They were adopted by Maggie, a dog that they found outside their house. As with all of their dogs, she was spoiled and loved it.

Howie was beloved by his family, and he valued family time together more than anything else. Howie and Edna got together for every holiday with extended family, usually hosting Thanksgiving and spending Easter and Christmas at Howie’s folks or brother’s.

Howie held a deep and unwavering faith, and he engaged in fellowship and service both in Thiensville, and later in Arkansas. Howie was active with Grace Lutheran Church in Thiensville and later with Highlands United Methodist Church in Bella Vista, AR.

Howie’s friends and family will miss his welcoming, easygoing, and patient personality; his sense of humor; and especially calm spirit. When one thinks of Howie, it is impossible to imagine him angry.

Howie is survived by his son, Tom (Joan); daughter, Cindy (Tom Scott); grandchildren, Erin, Brittany, Nick and Max Eggert and Doug (Bre) and Andie Scott. He was delighted to meet his great grandson Aiden Scott and hear the news of his great granddaughter, Everly Scott. He is also survived by his brother, Don; and niece, JoAnne (Ken Streit); and nephew, Jim Eggert. He is also survived by Edna’s brother, John Schroeder (Judy).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna; father, Edwin; his mother, Gertrude; his sister-in-law, Lucy; father-in-law, John Schroeder; mother-in-law, Martha Schroeder; brother-in-law, Ferdy Schroeder; and sister-in-law, Barb Schroeder.

Howie’s life will be celebrated with family at a service at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL in Madison.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to Agrace HospiceCare: 5395 E Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 (www.agrace.org/donate) or Wisconsin Microfinance: 5810 Idledale Circle, Madison, WI 53711 (https://wisconsinmicrofinance.com/take-action/donate/).

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.

