How you can support victims of Waukesha parade tragedy

by Kyle Jones

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Waukesha community is coming together to support the victims of Sunday’s parade tragedy.

Five people were killed and at least 40 were injured Sunday when an SUV plowed into paradegoers at a Christmas parade.

The driver, Darrell Brooks Jr., is in custody.

Among those injured are members of the Waukesha South High School Band.

Waukesha West band director Kali Granzow has set up a GoFundMe to support injured band members.

The Madison Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps also shared a message of support for the band and the community.

Our hearts are heavy with the news of the tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin today. We send all of our love and support to the members, families, staff, and community of the Waukesha South High School Band. You Never Walk Alone. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uY3dXLO7za — Madison Scouts (@madisonscouts) November 22, 2021

Families and friends have also set up ways to help support victims, including the family of a girl who was hit by the SUV.

GoFundMe shared a list of verified fundraisers where you can help victims.

Here is a thread of verified fundraisers for those affected by the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. Our Trust & Safety Team is monitoring our platform closely. We will update this list as more official fundraisers are created to support victims and their families: — GoFundMe (@gofundme) November 22, 2021

A vigil is also scheduled for Monday to honor victims.

RELATED: Vigil planned for victims of Waukesha parade tragedy

The City of Waukesha also announced a partnership with the United Way Monday to raise funds for families impacted by the tragedy.

UW’s BIPOC Coalition is asking community members who wish to support victims to donate to the fund.

We are overwhelmed by the support folks have shown for our mutual aid efforts. We are using our platform to ask for support for those impacted by the tragedy in Waukesha. Please considering donating using the following link to support the community: https://t.co/ajvpMSvPFS — BIPOC Coalition (@UWBIPOCCo) November 22, 2021

This article will be updated as more information becomes available

