How you can support victims of Waukesha parade tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Waukesha community is coming together to support the victims of Sunday’s parade tragedy.

Five people were killed and at least 40 were injured Sunday when an SUV plowed into paradegoers at a Christmas parade.

The driver, Darrell Brooks Jr., is in custody.

Among those injured are members of the Waukesha South High School Band.

Waukesha West band director Kali Granzow has set up a GoFundMe to support injured band members.

The Madison Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps also shared a message of support for the band and the community.

Families and friends have also set up ways to help support victims, including the family of a girl who was hit by the SUV.

GoFundMe shared a list of verified fundraisers where you can help victims.

A vigil is also scheduled for Monday to honor victims.

The City of Waukesha also announced a partnership with the United Way Monday to raise funds for families impacted by the tragedy.

UW’s BIPOC Coalition is asking community members who wish to support victims to donate to the fund.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available

