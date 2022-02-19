How Wisconsin athletes did at the Olympics this year

The moon rises over Genting Snow Park before the women's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

As the 2022 Winter Olympics come to a close this weekend, several athletes with ties to Wisconsin will return after representing the United States in Beijing. Athletes from the Badger state competed across eight events: ice hockey, speed skating, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, snowboarding, Nordic combined, curling and the biathlon.

Let’s review the athletes and see how they performed.

Ice Hockey

The United States Women’s Ice Hockey Team, who brought home the silver medal this year after losing to Canada 3-2, had six athletes with connections to Wisconsin.

Coming back for her fourth Olympics, Hillary Knight attended the University of Wisconsin–Madison from 2007-2012 and is UW–Madison’s all-time leading scorer. Goalie Alex Cavallini returned for her second Olympics this year after representing the U.S. and winning a gold medal in 2018. Cavallini is from Delafield and also attended UW–Madison from 2010-2014. Brianna Decker is a three-time Olympian from Dousman and played for the Badgers from 2009-2013. Amanda Kessel is the last returning player with a Wisconsin connection. The Madison native, who played for the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities from 2010-2016, made her third appearance at the Winter Games his year.

The team welcomed two new Badger athletes this year. Caroline Harvey is the youngest player on the team and committed to play for the Badgers before being invited to the national team training camp. This is Harvey’s first Olympics and she will return to Madison and join the team in fall 2022. Abby Roque, the first indigenous woman on the U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team, played at UW-Madison from 2016-2020. This is her first Olympics.

Speed Skating

Seventeen-year-old Jordan Stoltz from Kewaskum competed in two long track speed skating events, the 500-meter and 1,000-meter. Stoltz set records in both events at the U.S. Olympic Trials, and he finished 13th in the 500-meter event and 14th in the 1000-meter.

Cross Country Skiing

Two Wisconsin athletes competed for the U.S. cross country skiing team this year. Gus Schumacher is a Madison native, a first time Olympian and the 2020 Junior World Champion. Schumacher competed in the men’s 4×10-km relay, where his team finished ninth, the men’s 15-km individual, where he finished 48th and the men’s 30-km skiathlon, where he finished 39th.

Kevin Bolger from Minocqua made his first Olympics appearance this year, competing in the men’s individual sprint and the men’s 4×10-km relay. Bolger made it to the quarterfinals in the men’s individual sprint and competed on the same team as Schumacher for the men’s 4×10-km, finishing ninth.

Ski Jumping

Anna Hoffman from Madison was a last-minute addition to the Team USA roster and she competed in the women’s normal hill event. Although Hoffman was the U.S. Olympic Trials ski jumping champion, the U.S. women’s team had not performed well enough in international competitions to earn a secure spot. However, after quota reallocation, a quota spot was given to Team USA, making room for Hoffman’s Olympic debut. Hoffman finished 37th overall, falling just short of a ticket to the final round.

Snowboarding

Eighteen-year-old Courtney Rummel from Mequon competed in the women’s slopestyle and the women’s big air. Rummel has been on the U.S. Olympic Snowboarding Team since 2019 and this is her debut appearance at the Games. In the slopestyle qualifications, Rummel finished 17th, with the top 12 athletes advancing to finals. In the big air event, Rummel finished 19th in the qualifying round and did not advance to finals.

Nordic Combined

Wisconsin had one athlete compete in the Nordic combined event, which includes ski jumping and cross-country skiing. The event starts with a jumping competition that determines seeding for the 10-km cross-country race.

Ben Loomis from Eau Claire returned to the Olympics for the second time this year. Loomis is the highest-ranked American in the Nordic combined. Loomis competed in the normal hill event, where he placed 15th and the large hill event, where he placed 19th. Team USA and Loomis finished sixth in the team hill competition.

Curling

Both the men’s and the women’s U.S. Curling Teams included athletes with Wisconsin connections. On the men’s side, Team Shuster is led by Superior native John Shuster. Shuster is now a five-time Olympian who led the team to gold in 2018. He also was selected as Team USA’s male flag bearer this year at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Matt Hamilton, who sports a signature mustache, is from McFarland. Hamilton was also on the winning team in 2018, making this his second Olympics appearance.

Wisconsin women also make up half of the U.S. Women’s Curling Team, Team Peterson. Becca Hamilton, a McFarland native and sibling to Matt Hamilton, made her second Olympics appearance this year. Also on the team is Nina Roth from McFarland. She is a two-time Olympian, mother of two and a full-time nurse.

Team Shuster fell short during the semi-final round against Great Britain and lost 8-4. In the match-up for the bronze against Canada, Team Shuster lost 8-5. Team Peterson was eliminated after their loss to Japan, missing the playoffs.

Biathlon

Three Wisconsin athletes competed in the biathlon this year, which combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting. The biathlon is the only sport that Team USA has not earned a medal in. Deedra Irwin is a first-time Olympian from Pulaski. Madison native Joanne Reid joins Irwin on the team, returning for her second Olympics. She comes from a family of Olympians. Paul Schommer from Appleton competed this year in his first Olympics.

In the 15-km individual race, Reid placed 57th and Irwin placed seventh, her time was the best Olympic finish ever by an American woman in the biathlon. In the women’s 7.5-km sprint, Irwin placed 37th and Reid finished 34th. In the 10-km pursuit, Reid finished 29th and Irwin finished 47th. Reid and Irwin’s relay team finished tenth. Schommer finished 35th in the 20-km individual race, 74th in the 10-km sprint and his team finished 13th in the 4×7.5-km relay.