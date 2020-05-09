How to watch UW-Madison’s virtual commencement

MADISON, Wis. — After a difficult and uncertain spring semester, the class of 2020’s commencement day is finally here. Here’s how to watch UW-Madison’s virtual commencement ceremony.

This year’s commencement ceremony will launch at noon on the university’s website. The ceremony is pre-recorded and open to anyone who wants to watch. Click here to visit the website where the video will be posted.

This year’s ceremony will feature remarks from Chancellor Rebecca Blank, senior class officers and keynote speaker James Patterson.

It is the first time UW-Madison has held commencement virtually.

In addition to the virtual ceremony, the university’s commencement website features loads of special features including a celebratory playlist, senior class t-shirts, photos of graduates and more.

More than 8,400 students will be graduating with bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees.

