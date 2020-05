How to watch the Coaches vs Cancer Wisconsin virtual gala

Site staff by Site staff

The 13th Annual Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala will take on a different look this year as it goes digital. The virtual gala will stream here at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments