How to watch ‘The ABCs of Covid 19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents’

“The ABCs of Covid-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents” will air at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday June 13. The 60-minute special will tackle issues such as summer safety, play dates, schooling and how kids and families around the world are creatively coping during these challenging times.

The special show will feature experts and “Sesame Street” characters answering questions submitted by families.

Who is moderating?

Big Bird will join CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill to moderate the event.

Who is participating?

Alongside “Sesame Street” characters — including Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Grover — the special program will feature Olympic gold medal gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles; Dr. Amy Acton, director of Ohio’s Department of Health; and CEO of Baltimore City Schools Sonja Santelises.

What time is the special?

10 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 13.

How can I watch?

“The ABCs of COVID-19” will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. It will stream live for subscribers on CNN.com‘s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, SamsungSmart TV, Chromecast, and Android TV). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

The show was initially slated to air on Saturday, May 30, but was postponed due to breaking news.

