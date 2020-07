How to survive a summer without Concerts on the Square

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Maestro Andrew Sewell sits down with News 3 Now’s Susan Siman to talk about how the loss of the 2020 season has impacted the orchestra. While the pandemic has brought up new challenges, Sewell said they’ve taken the opportunity to find new and creative ways to share their music.

