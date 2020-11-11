How to stay happy while following pandemic guidelines

Site staff by Site staff

Gov. Tony Evers advised Wisconsinites Tuesday night to stay home due to the ongoing coronavirus. That might make those of us who want to return to our normal lives pretty unhappy. Christine Whelan, a clinical professor with UW-Madison’s Department of Consumer Science, joins Live at Four to share some tips about how to stay happy while following coronavirus guidelines as the coronavirus pandemic carries on.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.