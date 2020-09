How to stay happy during troubling times

Life, as we all know, is uncertain right now. Research shows that having a sense of personal control is necessary for our happiness and well-being. Christine Whelan, a professor with UW-Madison’s School of Human Ecology, joins Live at Four with tips on how to stay happy in troubling times.

