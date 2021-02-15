How to sign up online for COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Dane County

Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– Many adults are turning to their kids, grandkids and even their local librarians for help signing up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment online. Here’s a guide.

Frontline heath care personnel, residents and staff in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, police and fire personnel, correctional staff, and adults ages 65 and over are all eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services lists health care providers and pharmacies as the primary vaccinators for adults ages 65 and over.

How to schedule a vaccination appointment with a primary care physician:

Primary care physicians will reach out to eligible patients to schedule vaccination appointments.

At UW Health, eligible patients will receive an invitation to schedule a vaccination appointment through MyChart (sign up or log in here). That invitation will show up in the messages tab. Patients without a MyChart account will receive an invitation by phone or text message. People can also fill out a vaccine interest form and could be contacted for same day appointments.

At SSM Health, eligible patients will receive an invitation to schedule a vaccination appointment through MyChart (sign up or log in here). Patients without a MyChart account will receive an invitation by calling Dean Medical Group, Agnesian HealthCare or Monroe Clinic. People can also fill out a vaccine interest form and will be contacted when supply is available.

SSM Health is not scheduling appointments for first dose vaccinations before March 6, due to vaccine supply, according to its website.

At UnityPoint Health Meriter, eligible patients will be notified by phone, text message or direct mail when able to schedule an appointment. All Meriter patients age 65 and older have been offered a vaccination appointment, according to its website. Meriter asks all primary care patients who have not been contacted to reach out to their primary care clinic.

At Access Community Health Centers, eligible patients would have been contacted to schedule an appointment during the week of Jan. 25.

At Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, eligible patients will receive an invitation to schedule a vaccination appointment through MyChart (sign up or log in here). Eligible patients without a MyChart account will be contacted by email or mail. Patients can fill out the COVID-19 vaccine interest form.

At Stoughton Health, patients wanting a vaccine should fill out the waiting list form. Stoughton Health will contact eligible patients to schedule appointments as doses become available.

University Health Services is vaccinating University of Wisconsin-Madison employees and students ages 65 and older. Eligible people who have not received an email from UHS to their wisc.edu account should send an email to uhs@uhs.wisc.edu. Write “vaccine eligibility” in the subject line and provide full name, contact information and a description of eligibility.

Contact your primary care physician if they are not associated with the mentioned health systems for information on how they are scheduling vaccination appointments.

How to schedule a vaccination appointment with a pharmacy:

More than 175 Walgreens locations in Wisconsin are now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Go here and click “find an appointment,” type in your zip code and it will say if any appointments are available. People can also sign up for updates on when appointments become available.

The vaccine is not available at CVS Pharmacy locations in Wisconsin.

How to schedule a vaccination appointment with local health departments:

Public Health Madison and Dane County is scheduling appointments for people who do not have a primary care physician. Those who are eligible can fill out this form and will be connected with a vaccinator.

If people ages 65 and older need a ride to a vaccine appointment, they can call New Bridge at 608-512-0000, extension 3 for a free ride. This service is funded by the Dane County Department of Human Services.

