How to reach your doctor during the COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — During the current COVID-19 pandemic, it can be increasingly difficult to get a hold of your doctor. Some are postponing appointments or elective surgeries, or offering telehealth options.

If you go to SSM Health to be treated, you can visit this website, which starts with options of ‘Starting a Visit’ or ‘Learning More.’

UW Health has a hotline for coronavirus information, 608-720-5300. Complete information on their handling of the virus can be found here.

UnivtyPoint Health also has an easy-to-find website right here, which has a phone number to contact them as well as a list of locations and information about the coronavirus.

However you choose to contact the doctor, hospitals are asking that you reach out before heading in if you think you may have the coronavirus, so they could be prepared.

