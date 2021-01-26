How to get your kids up and moving this winter

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

MADISON, Wis. – As we are deep into the winter months now, you can’t always get the family outside. With that, exercise may be looking a little different.

Whether your children are still learning virtually, or back in the classroom, physical activity is going to remain very important.

Cindy Kuhrasch is the head of UW-Madison’s physical education teacher program. You’ll remember her videos on social media showing activities that are safe for your kids.

She says we can use any sort of movement as a medium to teach a lot of really good things.

“We know there are so many benefits, not just the physical benefits but emotionally and how you feel,” explained Kuhrasch. “We know you’re a lot less anxious when you move, and you’re a lot more joyful if you move. It even helps you get along with other people, if you have the opportunity, even if it’s just people in your inner circle.”

She says movement is easy with a little imagination. You can find some of her easy activities, whether you’re outside or inside your home. Just search for “UW Madison PE” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

