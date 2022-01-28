How to construct a cheese and charcuterie board like a pro

This bloody mary cheese board combines the sweet with the savory — pretzels, burgers, fries, onion rings and more. Photo courtesy of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Honey drips onto a cracker atop a charcuterie board full of chocolate, olives, cheese and fruit, made by Carol Álvarez of What a Box. Photo courtesy of Carol Álvarez

Flowers and plants add a nice touch to this grazing board, full of color and fruit, made by What a Box founder Carol Álvarez. Photo courtesy of Carol Álvarez

Only in the dairy state is it possible to find a mac and cheese-inspired charcuterie board. Photo courtesy of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

This charcuterie board incorporates vegetables, similar to a chef's salad. Photo courtesy of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin



There are lots of ways to get creative with charcuterie, such as these boxes made by Fancy Snacks Charcuterie founder Emily Jacobs. Photo courtesy of Emily Jacobs

Another charcuterie board is full of fruit, cheese, meat, dips, honey and garnishes. Photo courtesy of Emily Jacobs

Emily Jacobs, founder of Fancy Snacks Charcuterie, doesn't just create typical boards, but unconventional styles as well, such as these thank-you cups. Photo courtesy of Emily Jacobs

A charcuterie board, made by Emily Jacobs of Fancy Snacks Charcuterie, modeled after Wisconsin is filled with cheese, cucumber, green and purple grapes, blackberries, strawberries, a salami rose, and dips and garnishes. Photo courtesy of Emily Jacobs

Taylor Greene, general manager and executive chef of Everyday Kitchen in Madison, has a rotating selection of Wisconsin-made cured meats and cheeses based on seasonality, served with house mustard, bread & butter pickles and caraway crostini. Photo courtesy of Everyday Kitchen



Carol Álvarez of What A Box looks to combine beauty with flavor. Photo courtesy of Carol Álvarez.























“Art project.” “Disassembled sandwich.” “Adult Lunchable.” We’ve heard all the monikers for the cheese and charcuterie board. No matter what you call it, the sharable plate of assorted snacks has been embraced by Wisconsinites, and board assemblers are getting more and more creative with their constructions. Before you create your next board, check out these tips from a few experts:

Tip 1: Start with the cheese. Look for variety in firmness, age, color, texture and shape.

Cathy Yerges, owner of Cambridge Market, says her first step is determining which cheeses to use, usually sticking with three varieties. In the cheese state, that isn’t too difficult. “We have so many wonderful dairies and creameries in the state that I really don’t have to look far to get some really good cheese,” Yerges says, adding that you can find cheese at any price point in the state.

Photo courtesy of Cathy Yerges.

Tip 2: Ask questions at the store.

Yerges also suggests asking the people at the cheese shop or grocery store for their recommendations. While cheese can be expensive, knowledgeable staff members are there to guide your decisions. “That’s why people come to my shop, because I’ve worked with the cheese,” she says. “I know the flavors, the textures and what works well together.”

Tip 3: Take a class.

Yerges also hosts charcuterie board workshops, where she teaches people how to refine their charcuterie boards. “There’s really no wrong way to do charcuterie,” Yerges says. “We’re folding it, cutting it in different ways, positioning it so it looks balanced on whatever board we use. It is sort of relaxing for some people who have that artistic flair, and they can just kind of play around with it.”

Tip 4: Plan your grocery list and do the math.

Suzanne Fanning, chief marketing officer for Wisconsin Cheese and senior vice president for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, advises purchasing thinly sliced whole-muscle cuts of meat, chunks of cured sausage and small jars of pate or mousses. “Buy enough,” she says. When selecting meats and cheeses, two ounces of each per-person is about right if your cheeseboard is an appetizer. “If it’s the entire meal, then five ounces of meat and cheese per person is more like it,” Fanning says.

Tip 5: Keep cheese textures and variety in accompaniments in mind.

Emily Jacobs, who launched “Fancy Snacks Charcuterie” in Kenosha in 2020, prefers a hard cheese (like Parmesan or Asiago), a soft cheese (like goat or brie) and a smoky or fruity cheese (like a smoked gouda or merlot cheese). Similarly, Angelina Huang, a University of Wisconsin–Madison student, food photographer and recipe creator, recommends choosing one semi-soft cheese, one hard or washed rind cheese and one “spunky” cheese — she suggests something blue or wine-infused. For a larger group, she suggests adding in other varieties such as soft, spreadable, feta and goat cheese. As for meat options, Huang suggests choosing from salami, prosciutto, soppressata, mortadella, Spanish chorizo and smoked salmon. Vegetables add a nice crunch, says Jacobs. She also says crackers, nuts such as praline pecans or smoked almonds, along with chocolate are nice additions. And don’t forget a touch of sweetness to balance the savory, fat and salty flavors of the meats and cheeses: Huang’s must-have items include olives, honey and/or jam and dried fruits. For an elevated look, she likes to incorporate any of the following: honeycomb, mini bell peppers, seedless grapes, artichoke hearts, pomegranate and fresh herbs.

Photo courtesy of Emily Jacobs, founder of "Fancy Snack Boards."

Tip 6: Look to social media for inspiration.

Yerges usually tries to include about seven different categories – cheese, meat, nuts, jams, something salty or pickled, chocolate and crackers. But inspiration for other items is endless. Yerges says there are plenty of videos on social media to jump start an idea. Tricky Foods founder Therese Merkel says charcuterie boards became trendy on Instagram and TikTok at the onset of the pandemic. She says there are a variety of other reasons as well, the first being “it’s the perfect snack, and it basically makes a disassembled sandwich.” “There are hundreds of little underground hacks you can find on ‘charcoots’ if you keep digging. The possibilities are unlimited,” she says. Another appeal: There’s often no cooking involved, but it results in an impressive end result.

These accounts often post drool-inducing boards to their feeds:

Tricky Foods (@TrickyFoods)

Twisted Radish Catering (@twistedradish)

Everyday Kitchen — Madison (@everydaykitchenmadison)

Fromagination (@fromagination)

Angelina Huang @athleticrecipes

Swiss the Girl (@swissthegirl)

The Cheese Tray Gay (@cheesetraygay)

Bon appétit Boards (@bon_appetitboards)

Fancy Snacks Charcuterie (@fancysnackboards)

What A Box (@what.abox)

Alice Choi (@hipfoodiemom1)

Boards by Emmie (@charcutemmie)

Wisconsin Cheese (@wisconsincheese)

Photo courtesy of Therese Merkel.

Tip 7: Think of it like a painting and consider colors.

Taylor Green, general manager and executive chef of Everyday Kitchen in Madison, says the most important thing for any charcuterie board is to make sure it has a flow. “It’s about making each ingredient stand on its own while still having them work together. Focus on color and add in vegetables to have pops of colors throughout your board,” she says. Green suggests thinking of it like an “adult Lunchable.” She sources many winter 2022 cheeses from Carr Valley, LaClare Family Creamery and Roth Kase.

In Merkel’s view, it’s all about “eyes eat first.” She says that making an appealing board involves the same skills as any graphic or interior designer, with great attention to detail and color. Take salami and prosciutto — both pink, each should be matched across the board from one another. “It has to look good for people to want to talk about it,” she says. Like Yerges, Merkel has charcuterie workshops for teams, families and friends. “Anyone can have the same ingredients but not one board will look the same, and that’s the fun part,” Merkel says. “It’s a creative expression that tastes bomb, and where the snacks are, the people are. Food brings people together.” Carol Álvarez, founder of What a Box, suggests thinking about the seasonal ingredients as well to create a visually appealing board full of color. “I look at every one of my boxes as a new opportunity to outdo myself,” she says.

Photo courtesy of Carol Álvarez.

Tip 8: Consider the people you are serving.

Yerges says there is no wrong way to do charcuterie. Still, it’s important to think about who will be enjoying the board. Beau Williams, founder of catering company Twisted Radish, says they try to set the right ambiance for guests. “What we always ask is – who’s going to be eating from it? Why are people coming? Is there something from around the world you’d like to share?” Williams heads to the farmer’s market early in the morning before most people arrive to chat with the vendors and search for the best fresh ingredients that make sense for who he’s serving.

Photo courtesy of Beau Williams, founder of Twisted Radish.

Tip 9: Practice and be patient.

Above all else, Álvarez says “practice makes perfect.” Patience and perseverance are also key. When she first started making cheese boards for some wine nights with friends, she would station a block of cheese in the middle of the board without cutting into it or adding fruit. After looking to Instagram and Pinterest, she kept at it and now runs her own business.

Tip 10: Consider your board.

As a food photographer, Huang knows that the presentation matters as much as the food itself. She says a simple, rectangular wooden chopping board is always a great option. Then, arrange two to three different sized containers for dips and sauces around the platter and lay out the cheeses. Huang recommends cutting the hard cheeses into small triangles or cubes, then organizing the meats and rounding out the containers with crackers.

Tip 11: Start with the biggest items and build out.

Williams of Twisted Radish suggests starting with the biggest items first, putting like colors apart from each other, spreading out each ingredient to keep your eyes moving around the board. He tends to stick with odd numbers for a stronger visual appeal. Of course, he always likes to add dips, fruit and a garnish. “For Twisted Radish, we feel grazing boards have been an outlet for creativity — think of it as a big art project which we enjoy making and curating. It’s the best gift for your friends and family,” he says. Jacobs of Fancy Snacks Charcuterie also never puts two items of the same color directly next to each other. However, she suggests placing items together that pair well together, such as brie and honey.

Tip 12: Give your board some height and build it artfully.

“Your cheeseboard [should] have a sense of a culinary landscape to it, and placing something tall at the center is the best way to accomplish this,

Fanning says. “You can use a pile of cheeses, a mound of grapes or a taller jar of fruit preserves.” Next, lay out the cheese, bread and crackers around the board first. Then add the small containers of spreads, arrange the meat and fill in the gaps with nuts, dried fruits and other small bites. When serving, add some cheese knives, honey dippers, toothpicks and other utensils.

Tip 13: Enjoy the company and relish the moment (and food!)

“Breaking bread with people is always symbolic – in any culture, and making a meal for someone is significant,” says Doug Clemons, founder of The Cheese Tray Gay. Clemons also became a judge for the Wisconsin Cheese Board awards this year. Creating a board allows Clemonsan escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life. “It’s really great to just have an activity to take the time to not be on your phone [or] a computer, scrolling through anything but just be with delicious food and put it out for someone or present in a beautiful way,” he says.

Fanning adds that some of the best memories can be made and stories shared while huddled around a cheese board. “I hope people enjoy learning about the cheesemakers who have dedicated their lives to crafting the world’s best cheese, and hopefully, discover their next favorite cheese all while making memories with family and friends,” she says. More than that, she says the best cheese plates tell a story. “When your friends are huddled around Pleasant Ridge Reserve, a washed-rind, alpine-style cheese that is the most awarded cheese in American history, you can tell guests about how this cheese is made with milk from rotationally grazed cows at the Uplands farmstead in the rolling hills of the Driftless region,” she says.

Gaby Vinick was an editorial intern for Madison Magazine.