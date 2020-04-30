How the pandemic impacted Girl Scout cookie sales

The way girl scouts had to sell their cookies this year was unforeseen.

MADISON, Wis. — We have all had to make changes to the way we do business, including Girl Scouts.

The Girl Scout cookie selling program is about the girls managing their own business. The girls have to keep track of their sales, keep track of their inventory, and meet their goals by a certain deadline.

But like many businesses, they were thrown a wrench in their plans when the pandemic hit.

Marci Henderson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Badgerland Wisconsin, said the girls had sold 80% of their cookies by the time the pandemic hit. They were forced to pivot to a new method of online sales to keep their business going, despite the challenges they faced.

Instead of setting up booths outside of stores, the girls made online Square accounts where they would finish the rest of their cookie sales online.

“It was pretty tricky at first but once we got to a week in, we kind of found our places and it went smoother,” said girl scout Eloise Czerwonka. “I was not expecting a pandemic like this, I was not expecting to go home for a very long time. I’m just glad our parents could set up this online store.”

Czerwonka is one of several girl scouts that sold a record number of boxes this year at 2,020 boxes. She said the biggest sellers were Thin Mints and Caramel DeLites.

Charlotte Czerwonka also reached her goal of selling 2,020 boxes with the help of their online platform.

“It wasn’t as much fun but I still enjoyed it,” she said.

Their friend and fellow girl scout member Mara Sheffe was also a top seller. She said she had her doubts at first about how the pandemic would impact her sales, but she’s proud she reached her goal.

“I thought we wouldn’t make it to 2020 because it seems larger than any amount we’ve sold but we made it,” Sheffe said.

Henderson said she hopes the girls can go back to selling cookies outdoors next year. She also said there will be a new cookie sold next year to replace the Thanks-A-Lot cookie. While they wouldn’t reveal what the cookie will be, they hinted that it isn’t chocolate or caramel.

