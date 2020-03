How the government is cracking down on coronavirus-related scams

Site staff by Site staff

U.S. attorney Scott Blader joins us by the phone to talk about how the government is cracking down on coronavirus-related scams and how you can help.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments