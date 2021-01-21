How the Biden administration will affect state and local climate efforts

Chris Stanford by Chris Stanford

MADISON, Wis. — As President Biden moves to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement a UW-Madison professor believes it will help state and local climate change initiatives.

The Paris Climate Agreement is between nearly 200 countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions and slow global warming. Developing nations also agree to help poorer countries meet their goals. President Trump broke from the agreement because he said it was too expensive, would cost American jobs, and hurt the economy.

In recent years, cheaper technology is making it harder to argue green is bad for the economy, says Professor Greg Nemet, author of How Solar Became Cheap.

“Solar panels, turbines, infrastructure (those) require entrepreneurship and require jobs and require companies to get busy and invest. So, at the poin, it’s much harder to say there’s a tradeoff,” Nemet says.

Rejoining the Paris agreement also has local benefits, Nemet says.

“It also supports state and local plans for climate change, which have been very active under the Trump administration including in Wisconsin,” says Nemet. “For example the Governor has a 100% clean electricity plan for 2050 and so our state will be aligned with what’s happening both internationally and the federal government.”

Biden put the fight against climate change at the center of his presidential campaign and on Wednesday immediately launched a series of climate-friendly efforts to bring Washington back in step with the rest of the world on the issue.

