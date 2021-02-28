How Sweep It Is! Badgers blank Buckeyes in final game at La Bahn

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISION, Wis. – Hobey Baker Award candidate Cole Caufield began the scoring in the first period and it didn’t stop until the scoreboard read 7-0 Wisconsin.

Caufield tallied a hat trick, adding to his scoring lead while Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice and Cameron Rowe recorded his second career shutout.

Wisconsin closes out their regular season March 5-6 at Michigan State.

