How sweep it is! Badger volleyball sweeps UCLA, advances to NCAA Regional Final

MADISON, Wis. — #4 Wisconsin made quick work of #13 UCLA in their Sweet 16 matchup.


The Badgers swept the Bruins (25-16, 25-18, 25-17) to advance to the Elite 8. Julia Orzol led the way with 11 kills, while Dana Rettke, Grace Loberg, and Devyn Robinson each added in 8. Sydney Hilley finished with 30 assists and 14 digs.

UP NEXT:
#4 Wisconsin will face #12 Minnesota on Saturday for a spot in the Final Four. The Badgers won both regular season matches against the Gophers.

