How sweep it is! Badger volleyball sweeps UCLA, advances to NCAA Regional Final

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — #4 Wisconsin made quick work of #13 UCLA in their Sweet 16 matchup.

How SWEEP it is! Wisconsin brought out the 🧹🧹🧹’s vs. UCLA in the Sweet 16. #Badgers will face the Gophers on Saturday for a spot in the #NCAAVB Final Four. — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) December 10, 2021



The Badgers swept the Bruins (25-16, 25-18, 25-17) to advance to the Elite 8. Julia Orzol led the way with 11 kills, while Dana Rettke, Grace Loberg, and Devyn Robinson each added in 8. Sydney Hilley finished with 30 assists and 14 digs.

UP NEXT:

#4 Wisconsin will face #12 Minnesota on Saturday for a spot in the Final Four. The Badgers won both regular season matches against the Gophers.

