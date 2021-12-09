How quickly could modified COVID-19 booster vaccines become available in Dane County?

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis. — Doctors are still determining whether the existing COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses will need to be updated to protect against Omicron and future variants, but eventually, more doses will need to be distributed to people in Dane County.

Local doctors said the systems in place are among the best in the country.

“The limiting factor is getting vaccine into the state,” explained Dr. James Conway from UW Health. “Once it gets into the state, it gets distributed pretty quickly.”

Quick distribution is good news for anyone concerned about future variants and how soon they could have access to updated shots. Conway said it takes four to six weeks for scientists to identify a new variant of concern and make a vaccine for it.

“Then, it’s just a matter of cranking up production,” he said.

Once new shots are made, they go to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal organization responsible for distributing them to the states. That process takes another month or two.

Whenever the doses do become available to healthcare systems in the Badger State, Dane County leaders in particular have an efficient system in place to quickly distribute new doses. Because of that, a vaccine created by a scientist today to protect against Omicron, if necessary, could safely be in arms within 100 days.

“It’s a pretty nimble system that we’ve worked out,” Conway said, “and can you believe it’s almost the one-year anniversary of us starting this? We were just talking about the fact that the very first vaccines were put into arms one year ago next week.”

