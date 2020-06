How MMSD is taking its annual Fine Arts Week online

Site staff by Site staff

Paul Milisch, Producing Director of Theatre at Madison East High School, joins Live at Four to talk about how the Madison Metropolitan School District is taking its annual MMSD Fine Arts Week online.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments