How local students are bowling for a cause

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – Some area elementary students are doing something good in giving back to the community they love.

St. James Catholic School in Madison went “bowling for a cause” over the last week, making a difference one penny at a time. For every pin knocked down during gym class, one penny was donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

“We’re donating money so they can do more around the community,” said 3rd grader Maxwell Griswold. “Because of what the community does for us we should give back to them.”

UW-Madison’s Cindy Kuhrasch has been helping out the folks at St. James, who also give some gym time to her students studying physical education. Kuhrasch is a distinguished faculty associate at UW. She loves seeing the spark in her students in wanting to help but still having fun at the same time.

“The Boys and Girls Club does amazing work in the community, and these kids have really big hearts, so I wanted to put these two together,” Kuhrasch said. “In the world, the way it is right now, there’s a lot of negativity going on, and this is just a good opportunity to show them that good things are still happening.”

Mrs. K., as the students call her, believes physical education is a place to move and learn about being a good person while you’re moving.

“It was fun to get to put some pennies and put them in a jar and to go back and do the same things over and over again,” explained 3rd grader Justina Nwani.

Over the last week, they were able to raise more than $158 for the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. That includes all the pennies they collected and also a generous donation by one of the parents at the school.

“It’s just a great way to have kids start thinking outside of the box a little bit,” Kuhrasch said.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.