How do brick-and-mortar stores survive the pandemic?

Site staff by Site staff

With the pandemic affecting more people than ever, many people will be shifting to even more online shopping. Jerry O’Brien, the executive director of the Kohl’s Center for Retailing Excellence, joins Live at Four to explain how brick-and-mortar stores can survive the ongoing pandemic as holiday season approaches.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.