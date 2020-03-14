How cities like Janesville are operating during COVID-19 while still providing necessary services

JANESVILLE, Wis. – The City of Janesville is prepared to operate under an emergency operations plan, city leaders say.

This week, city leaders practiced running an emergency operations center – a room in which essential city staff can make decisions on how to allocate public resources during a crisis.

“A lot of our everyday regular stuff gets pushed to the side if it’s not essential”, said Janesville’s Management Information Specialist Molly Nolte. “We focus on things that are essential such as police, fire, sanitation and engineering. The things that people really truly need on a daily basis.”

Nolte says the center itself has existed for years, but city leaders, like City Manager Mark Freitag and Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes, have been working on a plan specific to COVID-19 for the last several weeks.

Currently, there are no documented cases of COVID-19 in Rock County. On Friday, Rock County issued an advisory against gatherings of more than 250 people, while Janesville’s senior center and public library both have plans to close.

“Internally, we’re changing the way that we do things,” Nolte said. “We’re prepared for virtual meetings and telework if we feel we need to be able to do that.”

Nolte says ultimately, the city wants residents to know even a confirmed case of COVID-19 will not stop basic services.

“They can rest assured that they will still receive police response if needed, they will still receive fire response if needed and they can still make phone calls to city hall,” she said. “There will be someone there to answer their questions.”

