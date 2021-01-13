House votes to impeach President Trump, but what’s next?

Site staff by Site staff

As expected, the U.S. House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time. He’s the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. Howard Schweber, a Constitutional law expert and American politics professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins Live at Four to talk about what’s next in the political process.

