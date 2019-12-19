House sustains estimated $40,000 in damages after early morning Watertown fire

A Watertown fire early Wednesday morning has about $40,000 in damage estimates.

According to a news release from the Watertown Fire Department, officials responded to a call for flames coming out of the roof at 1052 Kiewert Street around 4:20 a.m.

The release said the single occupant was awoken by the smoke detector and got out of the house with their pet before the fire department arrived.

Officials said the fire’s origin was located between a bathroom and kitchen area and had burnt through the roof and caused damage to walls and the roof structure.

The source of the fire is still under investigation.

