House passes $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill

Associated Press by Associated Press

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference February 13, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Speaker Pelosi discussed various topics including President Donald Trump's FY21 Budget and controversy surrounding the Justice Department. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have powered a massive $3 trillion coronavirus response bill through the House, over Republican opposition.

The 1,815-page measure is aimed at propping up a U.S. economy in free fall and a health care system overwhelmed by a pandemic that’s still ravaging the country.

It’s also an election-year statement of priorities by Democrats.

The measure has no chance of passing the GOP-controlled Senate and has already drawn a White House veto threat.

Passage sets up difficult negotiation with the White House and Senate Republicans over what’s likely to be the last major COVID-19 response bill before November’s presidential and congressional elections.

