House impeaches President Trump for second time

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

AP Photo/Alex Brandon President Donald Trump tours a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Alamo, Texas.

WASHINGTON — President Donald J. Trump is the first president in American history to be impeached twice.

A majority of the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president Wednesday on charges of inciting an insurrection. Along with every Democrat in the House, 10 Republicans voted to impeach President Trump. It’s believed to be the highest number of members from the president’s own party to ever vote in favor of impeachment.

The vote followed party lines for Wisconsin’s representatives, with all Democrats voting in favor and all Republicans voting against impeachment.

It comes after hours of debate on the House floor Wednesday morning, after Vice President Mike Pence wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night saying he would not invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office.

The Senate will now hold a trial on the charges. As of now, that has not officially been scheduled, but it’s possible the trial won’t be conducted until after President Trump’s term has expired.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.