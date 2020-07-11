House fire kills three in Spring Brook

Associated Press by Associated Press

SPRING BROOK, Wis. (AP) — Three people died in a house fire in Spring Brook on Friday night.

Two adult men and a child died in the fire, while two adult women were able to escape.

Firefighters were called to the house fire at 10 p.m.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and have not released the names of the people who died.

