House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate trial

Associated Press by Associated Press

Alex Brandon FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. Former President Trump has named two lawyers to his impeachment defense team, one day after it was revealed that the former president had parted ways with an earlier set of attorneys.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.

A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.

The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest on February 9.

House impeachment managers made the request in a letter Thursday. Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

