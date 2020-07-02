House damaged during overnight hit-and-run, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A house was damaged early Thursday morning during a hit-and-run crash, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The home is located in the 900 block of Blaine Drive. This is on the city’s north side.

A car hit the home around 2:20 a.m.. Siding, a wall and window were damaged, police said.

The car was still operable and the drive took off after the incident, according to the release.

